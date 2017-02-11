Dr. James Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Merrill, MD
Overview
Dr. James Merrill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Merrill saved my husbands life a few times. He had a pacemaker stints quadruple bypass and did 2 ablations on him. His heart has been in rhythm for 3 years and he's doing great. Dr Merrill is bet compassionate and great Dr. Would advise anyone needing a heart Dr to see him. Which we have.
About Dr. James Merrill, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790717429
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merrill has seen patients for Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.