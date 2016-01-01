Dr. James Merritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Merritt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Merritt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.
Dr. Merritt works at
Locations
-
1
Redmond Specialty Services LLC504 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-3855
-
2
Harbin Clinic855 CURTIS PKWY SE, Calhoun, GA 30701 Directions (706) 624-5100
-
3
Adventhealth Murray707 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705 Directions (762) 235-3130
-
4
Floyd Medical Center304 Turner McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 509-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Gordon
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
- Polk Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merritt?
About Dr. James Merritt, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1649332420
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merritt works at
Dr. Merritt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.