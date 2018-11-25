Overview

Dr. James Mersey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.



Dr. Mersey works at Usf Specialty Care Center in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.