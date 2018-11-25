Dr. James Mersey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mersey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mersey, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mersey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Dr. Mersey works at
Locations
-
1
Usf Specialty Care Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 810, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-8700
-
2
The Villages Surgery Center2955 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 674-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mersey?
Dr. Mersey is great as well as all of his assistants. I've been a type 1 diabetic for 45 years and have had my share of doctors and he is among the best!
About Dr. James Mersey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1669477683
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mersey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mersey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mersey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mersey works at
Dr. Mersey has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mersey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mersey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mersey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mersey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mersey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.