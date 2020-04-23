Dr. James Meschia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meschia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Meschia, MD
Overview of Dr. James Meschia, MD
Dr. James Meschia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Meschia works at
Dr. Meschia's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Neuro4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meschia?
Dr. James Meschia is a Doctors' Doctor. When a physician picks a physician for himself/herself or a family member, this physician is at the top of the list. In addition to being an excellent clinician and scientist for todays' world, he is the ideal role model for the compassionate and caring physician of we all remember from our past. All our Mayo Clinic physicians in training should have the opportunity to have him as their mentor.
About Dr. James Meschia, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912996364
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hospital
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado Hospital
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meschia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meschia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meschia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meschia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meschia works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meschia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meschia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meschia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meschia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.