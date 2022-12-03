Dr. Messegee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Messegee, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Messegee, MD
Dr. Jamie Messegee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eureka, CA.
Dr. Messegee's Office Locations
Eureka Family Practice2675 Harris St, Eureka, CA 95503 Directions (707) 269-0644
Hospital Affiliations
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was the second surgery I've consulted Dr. Messegee. She fixed my neck and now I hope she will fix my back. I'm hopeful she will.
About Dr. Jamie Messegee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1285900290
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messegee has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messegee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Messegee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messegee.
