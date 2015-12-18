Overview of Dr. James Metts, DO

Dr. James Metts, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pleasant Hill, IA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Metts works at Mercy East Pediatric Clinic in Pleasant Hill, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.