Dr. James Metts, DO

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Metts, DO

Dr. James Metts, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pleasant Hill, IA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

Dr. Metts works at Mercy East Pediatric Clinic in Pleasant Hill, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Metts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercyone Pleasant Hill Clinics
    5900 E University Ave Ste 300, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 643-2600
  2. 2
    Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
    1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 246-9320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Orchitis
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Separation Anxiety
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2015
    He was excited about our babies growth and really took time to talk with us about his developments
    — Dec 18, 2015
    About Dr. James Metts, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871698183
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Metts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Metts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

