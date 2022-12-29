See All Rheumatologists in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. James Miceli, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Miceli, MD

Dr. James Miceli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.

Dr. Miceli works at Westchester Medical Center in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankylosing Spondylitis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miceli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Center
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3060N, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankylosing Spondylitis
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adult-Onset Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behcet's Disease Chevron Icon
Churg-Strauss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Inclusion Body Myositis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Polyangiitis Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2022
    He is an incredible doctor. He takes his time with you, explains the plans for treatment and doesn’t make you feel like he is rushing the visit. He actually cares. Unfortunately he left CRHC, and will miss him being my Rheumatologist, I wish him well.
    JM — Dec 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Miceli, MD
    About Dr. James Miceli, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144546706
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Fordham University
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Miceli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miceli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miceli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miceli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miceli works at Westchester Medical Center in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Miceli’s profile.

    Dr. Miceli has seen patients for Ankylosing Spondylitis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miceli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miceli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miceli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miceli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miceli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

