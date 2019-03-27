Dr. James Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Miller, MD
Dr. James Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300
-
3
Goodman Hall355 W 16th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr Miller is a great doctor. When my wife and I visited his office he makes you feel like you are a patient and not a number. He really cares and he will help all he can. He did my wife’s neck surgery back in September 2018 and did such an amazing job. She had no pain after the surgery and it helped her issue and doing very well.
About Dr. James Miller, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083884696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.