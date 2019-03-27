Overview of Dr. James Miller, MD

Dr. James Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.