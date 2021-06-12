Dr. James Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They completed their residency with Eastern Va Med School
Prime Health Surgery36060 Euclid Ave Ste 204, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 918-6814
- TriPoint Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Miller did an amazing job with my nose. He and his whole team took great care of me from the beginning to the end of the process. I’ve never felt more confident or been able to breathe better than after this surgery! Thank you so much for everything Dr. Miler!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Eastern Va Med School
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
