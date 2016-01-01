Overview of Dr. James Miller, MD

Dr. James Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Morristown, TN, Crossville, TN, Oak Ridge, TN, Harriman, TN, Sevierville, TN and Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.