Dr. James Miller, DMD
Dr. James Miller, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida / College of Dentistry.
Sarasota office3850 S Osprey Ave Ste 202, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 254-5984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller is awesome. I am from out of state and chipped a back molar. I visited a dentist who told me i needed a crown. I decided not to go back to him since the office was dirty. I then went to see Dr Miller. He said it would be better to fill the tooth instead because it was more important to save the tooth. Dr X Miller would have made $1000 more by doing the crown but instead he was honest. His chair side manners were wonderful. The office was very clean. So happy to find him!
About Dr. James Miller, DMD
- Dentistry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1851464069
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / College of Dentistry
- University of Miami
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
810 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
