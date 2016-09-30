Dr. James Mims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mims, MD
Overview of Dr. James Mims, MD
Dr. James Mims, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mims works at
Dr. Mims' Office Locations
Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus311 Camden St Ste 511, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 225-0084Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mims is an amazing Doctor. I have been taking my child to him for over 10 years. He is a very thorough doctor and provides you with so much information regarding the child's condition and treatment options. His staff is amazing and Priscilla R his Office Manager is so sweet and kind. She is very helpful as well. I highly recommend this Doctor.
About Dr. James Mims, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962554816
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mims has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mims accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mims works at
Dr. Mims speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mims.
