Dr. James Mize, MD
Overview of Dr. James Mize, MD
Dr. James Mize, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Mize's Office Locations
Drs. James & Kathryn Mize PC1225 13th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 350-0675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very good doctor. Some say he's a little goofy, but how many super intelligent people aren't. He does a great job of explaining everything to you and encourages you not to go to the ER. He is in a network with about 5 other doctors that take turns on-call, therefore saving you hospital bills. Both my children go there. First I was a little skeptical after reading some reviews but no complaints here. He sees a lot of patients so always schedule a morning visit. Office could use updated.
About Dr. James Mize, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1659357192
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mize has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mize accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mize. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mize.
