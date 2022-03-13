Overview

Dr. James Modir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCSD Healthcare



Dr. Modir works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.