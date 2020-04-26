Dr. Moghtader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Moghtader, MD
Overview of Dr. James Moghtader, MD
Dr. James Moghtader, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Moghtader works at
Dr. Moghtader's Office Locations
-
1
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA3916 State St Ste 300, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-7517
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moghtader?
He has been able to diagnose and treat my problems well. He is friendly, realistic and compassionate.
About Dr. James Moghtader, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568475424
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moghtader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moghtader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moghtader works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghtader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghtader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghtader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghtader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.