Dr. James Moles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Moles, MD
Dr. James Moles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Moles works at
Dr. Moles' Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Mental Health Academic Medicine - Salem1906 Braeburn Dr Ste 1, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 202-7449
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Moles, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1336103407
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moles works at
Dr. Moles has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moles. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moles.
