Dr. James Monath, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Monath, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Monath's Office Locations
Center for Urologic Care of Berks County1320 Broadcasting Rd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 372-8995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I need his input he has someone help and anytime I had a question for him he sets up a phone call. Very helpful.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U MC
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Urology
Dr. Monath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monath has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Monath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monath.
