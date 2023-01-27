Overview of Dr. James Monath, MD

Dr. James Monath, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Monath works at Center For Urologic Care in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.