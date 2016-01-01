Overview of Dr. James Mondzelewski, MD

Dr. James Mondzelewski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Mondzelewski works at Glaucoma-cataract Consultants Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monongahela, PA, Mount Pleasant, PA and Charleroi, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.