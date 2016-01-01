Dr. James Mondzelewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mondzelewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mondzelewski, MD
Overview of Dr. James Mondzelewski, MD
Dr. James Mondzelewski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Mondzelewski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mondzelewski's Office Locations
-
1
Glaucoma-cataract Consultants Inc.1145 Bower Hill Rd Ste 205, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (724) 547-5733
-
2
Spartan Health Surgicenter100 Stoops Dr, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 483-2760
-
3
Glaucoma Cataract Consultants220 Bessemer Rd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 547-5733
-
4
Glaucoma Cataract Consultants17 Arentzen Blvd Ste 201, Charleroi, PA 15022 Directions (724) 483-3688
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mondzelewski?
About Dr. James Mondzelewski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1992749386
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mondzelewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mondzelewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mondzelewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mondzelewski works at
Dr. Mondzelewski has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mondzelewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mondzelewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondzelewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondzelewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondzelewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.