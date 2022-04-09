Overview of Dr. James Montana, MD

Dr. James Montana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ely, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Montana works at Essentia Health-Ely Clinic in Ely, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.