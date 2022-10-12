Overview of Dr. James Montelaro, MD

Dr. James Montelaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Montelaro works at Baton Rouge ENT Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.