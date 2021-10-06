See All Ophthalmologists in Westminster, CO
Dr. James Montgomery, MD

Ophthalmology
2.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Montgomery, MD

Dr. James Montgomery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They completed their residency with Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tex Sw Med Ctr

Dr. Montgomery works at Montgomery Eye Care in Westminster, CO with other offices in Northglenn, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Neovascularization and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Eye Care
    8403 Bryant St, Westminster, CO 80031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 426-4810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Montgomery Eye Care
    10465 Melody Dr # 306, Northglenn, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 252-9981
  3. 3
    Montgomery Eye Care
    10465 Melody Dr Ste 111, Northglenn, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 252-9981
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Neovascularization
Nearsightedness
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Neovascularization
Nearsightedness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 06, 2021
    He really helped me with my situation. Professional and courteous.
    Teresa — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. James Montgomery, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083625677
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tex Sw Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Neovascularization and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

