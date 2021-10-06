Dr. James Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Montgomery, MD
Overview of Dr. James Montgomery, MD
Dr. James Montgomery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They completed their residency with Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tex Sw Med Ctr
Dr. Montgomery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations
-
1
Montgomery Eye Care8403 Bryant St, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 426-4810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Montgomery Eye Care10465 Melody Dr # 306, Northglenn, CO 80234 Directions (303) 252-9981
-
3
Montgomery Eye Care10465 Melody Dr Ste 111, Northglenn, CO 80234 Directions (303) 252-9981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?
He really helped me with my situation. Professional and courteous.
About Dr. James Montgomery, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1083625677
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tex Sw Med Ctr
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Neovascularization and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.