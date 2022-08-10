Overview of Dr. James Montgomery, MD

Dr. James Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Montgomery works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.