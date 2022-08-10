See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. James Montgomery, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Montgomery, MD

Dr. James Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Montgomery works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 265-3200
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

McMurray's Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
McMurray's Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 10, 2022
    I have used Dr. Montgomery for years and he is simply the best there is. He understands an athlete's desire to fix it and continue to be active, versus some who tell you to stop your activity. I love this guy!
    Randy Johnston — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. James Montgomery, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467458570
    Education & Certifications

    • Jr Steadman
    • U Tex SW Med Sch Affil Hosp
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas Christian University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
