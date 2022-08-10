Dr. James Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Montgomery, MD
Overview of Dr. James Montgomery, MD
Dr. James Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopaedic Associates7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-3200Friday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?
I have used Dr. Montgomery for years and he is simply the best there is. He understands an athlete's desire to fix it and continue to be active, versus some who tell you to stop your activity. I love this guy!
About Dr. James Montgomery, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1467458570
Education & Certifications
- Jr Steadman
- U Tex SW Med Sch Affil Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas Christian University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.