Dr. James Moon, MD
Overview of Dr. James Moon, MD
Dr. James Moon, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They completed their residency with U Oreg/Hlth Scis U
Dr. Moon's Office Locations
Yuma Regional Medical Center Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Center2460 S Parkview Loop Ste 203, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-2619Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was for some ten years a senior medical administrator of Yuma Regional Hospital and had many direct and indirect interactions with Dr Moon. He is a first class cardiothoracic surgeon and an equally impressive person, worthy of absolute trust in both arenas.
About Dr. James Moon, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1487648002
Education & Certifications
- U Oreg/Hlth Scis U
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
