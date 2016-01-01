Dr. James Moravek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moravek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Moravek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Moravek, MD
Dr. James Moravek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
Dr. Moravek's Office Locations
IHA Ann Arbor Orthopaedic Specialists5315 Elliott Dr Ste 304, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-0655
Michigan Healthcare Professionals P C1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 2200, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 712-0655
Hand to Shoulder Clinic19065 Hickory Creek Dr Ste 210, Mokena, IL 60448 Directions (708) 237-7200
OrthoNow Immediate Orthopaedic Care Clinic10330 S ROBERTS RD, Palos Hills, IL 60465 Directions (708) 237-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Savility
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Moravek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376768879
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
- University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
- Notre Dame
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moravek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moravek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moravek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Moravek has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moravek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moravek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moravek.
