Dr. James Morgan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY.



Dr. Morgan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.