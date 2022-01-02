Overview of Dr. James Moseley, MD

Dr. James Moseley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Moseley works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.