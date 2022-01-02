Dr. James Moseley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moseley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Moseley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Moseley, MD
Dr. James Moseley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Moseley works at
Dr. Moseley's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group6363 San Felipe St Ste 150, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 986-6016
-
2
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13802 Centerfield Dr, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (888) 621-4263
-
3
Perkins Ortho Trauma - McNair7200 Cambridge St Ste 10A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 986-6016
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moseley?
I had a difficult to treat shoulder situation. I visited four surgeons who didn't feel comfortable attempting treatment, including the chief of staff of an Orthopaedic Hospital in Houston. He recommended Dr Moseley. My surgery was difficult and complex, but Dr Moseley took his time and repaired everything. My entire experience at Baylor/St Lukes was wonderful. It was my first time spending the night in hospital. The nurses and physical therapists were professional, attentive and meticulous with Covid precautions. My shoulder and arm are fixed and healing, pain control was well thought out, explained and effective. My only regret was that I didn't know about him first!
About Dr. James Moseley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1093745390
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin
- University Utah Med Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moseley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moseley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moseley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moseley works at
Dr. Moseley has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moseley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moseley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moseley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moseley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moseley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.