Dr. James Moy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Moy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Moy works at
Locations
Rush Allergy & Immunology - Chicago1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6296Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1699700146
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- U Minn Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
