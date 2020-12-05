Dr. James Moyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Moyer, MD
Overview of Dr. James Moyer, MD
Dr. James Moyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moyer works at
Dr. Moyer's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of the Poconos Inc422 Normal St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 424-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moyer?
Doctor MOYER treated me for Kidney stones 2 years ago no waiting time perfect approach June 2020 my Husband was diagnosed with large Prostate We visit Doctor MOYER and again he did everything what was possible take excelled care of my Husband. until 11/02/2020 surgery went well by Doctor who Doctor MOYER Recombed. My Husband is doing very well We believe Dr Moyer is the best Urologist and we will recommend him to any one thank you, Doctor MOYER, Jozefa and Family
About Dr. James Moyer, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1477555084
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moyer works at
Dr. Moyer has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.