Overview of Dr. James Moyer, MD

Dr. James Moyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moyer works at Urology Associates of the Poconos Inc in East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.