Dr. James Mu, MD
Dr. James Mu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from W China U Of Med Services and is affiliated with Evergreenhealth Monroe and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Western WA Med Grp Gastro4225 Hoyt Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 259-3122
Evergreenhealth Monroe14701 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98272 Directions (425) 259-3122Monday10:30am - 5:30pmTuesday10:30am - 5:30pmThursday10:30am - 5:30pmFriday10:30am - 4:30pm
Endoscopy Center12800 Bothell Everett Hwy Ste 200, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 259-3122
- Evergreenhealth Monroe
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
I have had wonderful experiences with Dr. Mu. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, and very thorough. He keeps excellent notes. I would not hesitate to recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. James Mu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841231438
Education & Certifications
- Washington U
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- W China U Of Med Services
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mu has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mu speaks Chinese.
