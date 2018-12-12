Overview of Dr. James Muccio, MD

Dr. James Muccio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hillsboro, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Muccio works at Highland District Hospital Outpatnt Cln in Hillsboro, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.