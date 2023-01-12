Dr. James Mullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mullen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Mullen, MD
Dr. James Mullen, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Mullen works at
Dr. Mullen's Office Locations
-
1
St. Clair Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery1000 Bower Hill Rd # 7300, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullen?
Dr Mullen performed carpal tunnel surgery on my left and right hand two weeks apart. Not only is he a skilled surgeon but is excellent in explaining everything going on and answering every question in a very calm and understandable way. I am 150% pleased with my surgery and experience with Dr Mullen and would highly recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent doctor and person!!
About Dr. James Mullen, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1649614041
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullen works at
Dr. Mullen speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.