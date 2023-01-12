See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. James Mullen, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
Overview of Dr. James Mullen, MD

Dr. James Mullen, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Mullen works at St. Clair Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mullen's Office Locations

    St. Clair Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery
    1000 Bower Hill Rd # 7300, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 942-7262

Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Clair Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Hyperextension Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scaphoidectomy - Four Corner Fusion Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Tricep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Mullen performed carpal tunnel surgery on my left and right hand two weeks apart. Not only is he a skilled surgeon but is excellent in explaining everything going on and answering every question in a very calm and understandable way. I am 150% pleased with my surgery and experience with Dr Mullen and would highly recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent doctor and person!!
    Wayne Herrod — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. James Mullen, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649614041
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • North Shore &amp; LIJ Medical Centers
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
