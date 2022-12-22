Overview of Dr. James Mullins, MD

Dr. James Mullins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.



Dr. Mullins works at Las Colinas ENT & Allergy in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.