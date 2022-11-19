Overview of Dr. James Mullins, MD

Dr. James Mullins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winer Garden, FL. They completed their residency with Oakwood Hospital



Dr. Mullins works at OBGYN Associates of Central Florida in Winer Garden, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL, Kissimmee, FL and Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.