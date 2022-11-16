Dr. James Muns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Muns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Muns, MD
Dr. James Muns, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Nacogdoches Medical Center and UT Health Tyler.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muns' Office Locations
- 1 2737 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muns has performed four spinal surgeries on me and each one has been successful. He was with the Professional Spine Center on S. Broadway before moving to Mother Frances. I will follow him wherever he goes.
About Dr. James Muns, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1023276466
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- Texas Tech University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muns has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Muns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muns.
