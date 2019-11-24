See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. James Murphy, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Murphy, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.

Dr. Murphy works at Huntsville Hospital Heart Center in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heart Center Inc
    930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-4080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Athens-Limestone Hospital
  • Decatur Morgan Hospital
  • Huntsville Hospital
  • Marshall Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardioversion, Elective
Mitral Valve Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardioversion, Elective
Mitral Valve Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2019
    Dr. Murphy is extremely knowledgable, compassionate, and cares about his patient's. I would highly recommend him as your cardiologist.
    Ann — Nov 24, 2019
    About Dr. James Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073584256
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at Huntsville Hospital Heart Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

