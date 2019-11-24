Dr. James Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Murphy, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Dr. Murphy is extremely knowledgable, compassionate, and cares about his patient's. I would highly recommend him as your cardiologist.
About Dr. James Murphy, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1073584256
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.