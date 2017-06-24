See All General Dentists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. James Murphy, DMD

Dentistry
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. James Murphy, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Doylestown, PA. They completed their residency with St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

Dr. Murphy works at James P Murphy DDS in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    James P Murphy DDS
    10 S Clinton St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 348-5778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 24, 2017
    He's an amazing dentist!
    Anna in Philadelphia, PA — Jun 24, 2017
    Photo: Dr. James Murphy, DMD
    About Dr. James Murphy, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699988568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Murphy, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at James P Murphy DDS in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.