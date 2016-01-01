Dr. James Murphy Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Murphy Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Murphy Jr, MD
Dr. James Murphy Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy Jr works at
Dr. Murphy Jr's Office Locations
Novant Health Carolina Women s Health Associates Salisbury911 W Henderson St Ste 300, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (980) 369-3519
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Murphy Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801874276
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Grad Sch Med
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murphy Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murphy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy Jr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murphy Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.