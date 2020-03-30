Dr. James Myatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Myatt, MD
Overview
Dr. James Myatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Coryell Memorial Hospital, Falls Community Hospital And Clinic, Limestone Medical Center and Parkview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Myatt works at
Locations
Waco Heart & Vascular321 Richland West Cir, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 235-9355Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Family Medical Center Rural Health Clinic1050 E Loop 304 Ste 200, Crockett, TX 75835 Directions (936) 544-5132
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Coryell Memorial Hospital
- Falls Community Hospital And Clinic
- Limestone Medical Center
- Parkview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Came in at 8 pm on a Sunday to place a pacemaker in my husband. I appreciate his timely response to a serious condition
About Dr. James Myatt, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871778001
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Baylor University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
