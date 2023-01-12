Overview

Dr. James Myer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Myer works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Benson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.