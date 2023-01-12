Dr. James Myer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Myer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Myer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
-
2
Pima Heart & Vascular450 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 838-3540Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I believe he’s a brilliant doctor
About Dr. James Myer, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1679551295
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- Mercy Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
