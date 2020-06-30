Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Myers, MD
Dr. James Myers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Myers works at
Uh - Westshore Primary Care - Westlake26908 Detroit Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-8660
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Myers for over 20 years for hypothyroid disease and he is an EXCELLENT doctor! I was referred by my gynecologist because her daughter went to him and said he was a good doctor. I agree, he is a good doctor and over the years I trust his expertise and value his opinion. My first appointment with Dr. Myers didn’t go as planned because I showed him a few Internet articles on hypothyroidism (like I’m a doctor, which I’m not) and asked if he agreed with them , however, he told me that if I wanted an Internet Dr. why did I bother coming to see him...he was absolutely right. So, some may think his bedside manner is non-existent, but I’m not paying him to be my friend, I need his expertise and years of experience. He has given me the gift of health for over 20 years and for that I am truly grateful.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1972505865
- Wake Forest University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.