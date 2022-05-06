Dr. James Nachbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nachbar, MD
Overview of Dr. James Nachbar, MD
Dr. James Nachbar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Dr. Nachbar works at
Dr. Nachbar's Office Locations
-
1
South Jersey Eye Physicians PA509 S Lenola Rd Bldg 11, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 234-0222
-
2
South Jersey Eye Physicians PA103 Old Marlton Pike Ste 216, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 714-8761
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nachbar?
Dr Nachbar did my my eye surgery. He is extremely thorough and has a great sense of humor. I recommend him all the time. I feel very confident with Dr. Nachbar
About Dr. James Nachbar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1578560629
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nachbar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nachbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nachbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nachbar works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachbar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.