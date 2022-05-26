Overview of Dr. James Nairus, MD

Dr. James Nairus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Nairus works at Orthopedics New England in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.