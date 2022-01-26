Dr. Nakamura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Nakamura, MD
Overview
Dr. James Nakamura, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Locations
James K Nakamura MD Inc1319 Punahou St Ste 900, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 949-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James Nakamura is seriously the BEST doctor you could have for your child. He knows all these other ways of curing things without medication and I personally love that about him. For example, I hit my head really hard one day and it caused me to get vertigo. Instead of giving me medication like how all other doctors try to cure or relieve vertigo symptoms, he made me do this sit, lay back, spin(turning my head certain ways), and sit up a few times and my vertigo was completely gone. AND that was just one of the many times he's cured me and my family without all those medications. Great doctor!
About Dr. James Nakamura, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1336571405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nakamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakamura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakamura.
