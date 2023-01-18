See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. James Namnoum, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (69)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Namnoum, MD

Dr. James Namnoum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Namnoum works at Dr. James Namnoum in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Namnoum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Plastic Surgery PC
    975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-1311
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Asymmetry
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Gynecomastia
Breast Asymmetry
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Poland Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Namnoum is the best of the best. He turned something that would normally be intimidating into the best choice of my life. He is detail oriented, kind, knowledgeable, and most importantly patient. He listened to all of my questions and concerns. I had a breast lift and augmentation and I would do it in a heartbeat again with him. When people say that a simple procedure can change your life, they are not lying. Dr. Namnoum truly changed my outlook on doctors and how amazing they can be. If you are considering him as your Doctor, you can’t pick a better one. My results look amazing but my confidence looks even better!!
    Emily Glass — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Namnoum, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801878939
    Education & Certifications

    • Reconstructive Surg Found
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Namnoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namnoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Namnoum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Namnoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Namnoum works at Dr. James Namnoum in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Namnoum’s profile.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Namnoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namnoum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namnoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namnoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

