Overview of Dr. James Namnoum, MD

Dr. James Namnoum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Namnoum works at Dr. James Namnoum in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.