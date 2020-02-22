Overview of Dr. James Natalicchio, MD

Dr. James Natalicchio, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Fla Spine Inst



Dr. Natalicchio works at Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.