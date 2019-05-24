Overview

Dr. James Neahring, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Wabash General Hospital.



Dr. Neahring works at Deaconess Specialty Physicians Inc. in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.