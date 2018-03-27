See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Menifee, CA
Dr. James Neal, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Neal, MD

Dr. James Neal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Menifee, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Neal works at Platinum Women's Health and Wellness, Murrieta, CA in Menifee, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Neal's Office Locations

    Platinum Women's Health and Wellness, Menifee, CA
    29826 Haun Rd Ste 209, Menifee, CA 92586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 672-3331
    Platinum Women's Health and Wellness Primary
    25470 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-0215
    Platinum Womens Health and Wellness
    25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-0215
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids

Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 27, 2018
    Dr. Neal & Staff are very welcoming and were able to help & answer all my questions. Overall great experience with my both pregnancies.
    G.M — Mar 27, 2018
    About Dr. James Neal, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1548246135
    Education & Certifications

    Franklin Square Hospital Center
    Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    ATLANTIC UNION COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neal has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

