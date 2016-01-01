Overview

Dr. James Nee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.



Dr. Nee works at Seton Family Health Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.