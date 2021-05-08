Overview of Dr. James Neel, MD

Dr. James Neel, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Neel works at St John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.