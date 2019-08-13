Dr. Neifing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Neifing, MD
Dr. James Neifing, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Portland Dbts & Endcrnlgy Ctr9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 985, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3336
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Neifing has been my doctor for many yrs. I couldn't ask for a more caring, on top of things doctor! He's the best!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Washington
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Neifing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neifing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neifing has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neifing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Neifing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neifing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neifing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neifing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.